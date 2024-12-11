BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Operation Amber Alert - Child Trafficking in America
5 months ago

Please support Ryan Matta.


Here is Ryan Matta's information from his Rumble channel

GIVE SEND GO “Can you afford to skip a cup of coffee and help support my work exposing child trafficking networks?”

JOIN ME ON LOCALS.

Get ready for a documentary that will rage against the silence, "Operation Amber Alert" – an unyielding, aggressive indictment of a system that has sold its soul. This film will not just expose; it will scream the truth about America's descent into moral oblivion.


We will tear down the veil covering the sinister public-private partnership between the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Mexican cartels, a union that has turned this nation into the human trafficking capital of the world. But the horror doesn't stop there. We'll also rip open the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) complicit public-private partnership with NGOs, transforming America into the child trafficking capital, where the sanctity of childhood is obliterated for profit.


These NGOs are now facing the wrath of the Department of Justice (DOJ) for their part in allowing the rape of migrant children within their own facilities – a betrayal of the highest order. With 323,000 children missing, lost in this nightmarish system, the culpability is clear, and the hands that fund this atrocity are stained with guilt.


Republicans, who continued to finance these child trafficking NGOs even after the rape of children was known, will be held accountable in this film. Their funding is not just an oversight; it's an endorsement of evil.


"Operation Amber Alert" will ensure that these atrocities are not just a footnote but a glaring, indelible stain on the soul of America. Historians will write volumes about this dark chapter, and we are here to make sure it's never forgotten. Prepare to confront the horror, to demand justice, and to never look away from the truth.


Keywords
child traffickingfundedamerican government
