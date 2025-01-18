BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - January 18 2025 6AM GMT
January 18, 2025

rt.com


A 20-year strategic partnership treaty is signed in Moscow by the two nation’s leaders. As dozens of key points are established in the face of Western sanctions, the multipolar world is rising. Iran’s President calls out the double standards of Israel, and its allies aiding in the Gaza carnage. In his speech alongside Vladimir Putin he slammed Israel’s trail of bloodshed, highlighting the free pass they get as Palestinians pay with their lives. Right as Joe Biden packs his bags and heads into the sunset the White House announces it’s restricting the export of hi-tech chips used for Artificial Intelligence kneecapping America’s industry and even some US allies.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
