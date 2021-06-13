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There's graphene oxide in the vaccine and it's tagging you!
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1247 views • June 13, 2021
More info on: https://www.orwell.city
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AND AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC. MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
New videos about people reporting being able to see the information of inoculated subjects activating the Bluetooth function.
According to Dr. José Luis Sevillano's hypothesis, the vaccine is magnetic because of the graphene oxide that's being used as and adjuvant. It becomes magnetic in contact with the organic fluids and serves as an information storage of the person who has it in the body.
You can keep up with Dr. Sevillano's researches visiting his website La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
SHARE!
GRAPHENE OXIDE IS BEING USED AND AN ADJUVANT IN VACCINES. IT MAKES PEOPLE MAGNETIC. MORE INFO: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
New videos about people reporting being able to see the information of inoculated subjects activating the Bluetooth function.
According to Dr. José Luis Sevillano's hypothesis, the vaccine is magnetic because of the graphene oxide that's being used as and adjuvant. It becomes magnetic in contact with the organic fluids and serves as an information storage of the person who has it in the body.
You can keep up with Dr. Sevillano's researches visiting his website La Quinta Columna: https://www.laquintacolumna.net
SHARE!
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