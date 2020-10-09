The Church of the Holy State - Worship Service!

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VIDEO COURTESY: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEZJ_6qgnT0gQ754yU5_1zw
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=26818
The very Reverend Statist Jim Corbett leads the Church of the Holy State in a Worship Service. In today's sermon, he exposes the greatest heresy of all: Statheism.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)