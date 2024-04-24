Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Big Pharma - Microphone Switched Off! - EU Parliament Prevents Investigation - Christine Anderson, MdEP
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1024 Subscribers
187 views
Published Wednesday

I'm sharing this video from, 'Christine Anderson, MdEP' (Germany), on YouTube, from April 22, 2024.

Scandal in the EU Parliament. I requested a short-term change to the agenda to clarify the vaccine deals between the EU Commission and Big Pharma. ⚠️ When I say these 3 words: ➡️ Von der Leyen ➡️ Pfizer ➡️ Corruption 🎤 The President of Parliament immediately cuts off 🚫 my microphone ‼️ A 7-second vote (❗️) follows in which all other parties reject my motion. (I have deliberately left this outrageous event unedited in my video). Immediately afterwards, Parliament adjourns for a break. That's all! When in a pseudo-parliament technocratic centralism meets cemented bloc parties that are not even interested in clearing up the most serious allegations of corruption in the double-digit BILLION range against their own Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (the public prosecutor's office is already investigating), could this anti-citizen construct not rightly be called the 🇻🇳 EUSSR? Despite everything, I send you my best regards, Christine Anderson, MEP

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket