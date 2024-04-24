Big Pharma - Microphone Switched Off! - EU Parliament Prevents Investigation - Christine Anderson, MdEP

I'm sharing this video from, 'Christine Anderson, MdEP' (Germany), on YouTube, from April 22, 2024.
Scandal in the EU Parliament. I requested a short-term change to the agenda to clarify the vaccine deals between the EU Commission and Big Pharma.
⚠️ When I say these 3 words:
➡️ Von der Leyen
➡️ Pfizer
➡️ Corruption
🎤 The President of Parliament immediately cuts off 🚫 my microphone ‼️
A 7-second vote (❗️) follows in which all other parties reject my motion. (I have deliberately left this outrageous event unedited in my video).
Immediately afterwards, Parliament adjourns for a break. That's all!
When in a pseudo-parliament technocratic centralism meets cemented bloc parties that are not even interested in clearing up the most serious allegations of corruption in the double-digit BILLION range against their own Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (the public prosecutor's office is already investigating), could this anti-citizen construct not rightly be called the 🇻🇳 EUSSR?
Despite everything, I send you my best regards,
Christine Anderson, MEP
