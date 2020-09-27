Dr. Dolores Cahill - Doctors, Politicians & Media Will Be Charged

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY ARE BEING COMMITTED DURING THIS 'PANDEMIC'

Irish Doctor Dolores Cahill outlines in detail the criminal behaviour engaged in by Doctors,

Nurses, Care Workers, Politicians and the media. She explains how we can bring them to account for willfully not providing the best medical care known to treat the virus. If you have lost a loved one, you can challenge the treatment they were given, and hold accountable those responsible for not providing the treatment known to be effective. People are giving up rights that the government and businesses have no legal right to take from you. Dr. Cahill is more than qualified to address this issue. Dr Dolores Cahill is a molecular biologist and immunologist, specialising in early diagnosis of diseases, research integrity, and looking at the impacts of government policy in science, innovation, education, as well as on public health of society. She has been a science professor for 15 years – most recently with University College Dublin, and has served for 10 years government advisory science council, and 15 years as an EU expert advisor.