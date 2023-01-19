LIVE BREAKING!!! PA GOP OPPOSES ELECTION INTEGRITY FIGHT WITH VIDEO EVIDENCE

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





January 18, 2023





The Berks County GOP has filed suits in court to have election integrity issues investigated. A video from election day on an ESS machine shows a voter voting for Dr. OZ but the machine registering a vote for John Fetterman in PA’s Senate race.

Heidi, the vice chair of the Berks GOP has received numerous complaints of voter irregularities throughout Berks County PA. Heidi states that the two Republican Berks County Commissioners are opposing her fight as well as the PA State Republican Party.

It has been grassroots and Patriot organizations who have stepped up to help against the State Party opposition to ensuring election integrity.

See the exclusive interview and evidence here.

