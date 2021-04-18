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Is It Loving for God to Ask Us to FEAR Him?!
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10 views • April 18, 2021
Is God all-loving? We're told that the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, but why should we be asked to "fear" someone who apparently loves us so much? And is pain and suffering in life consistent with the idea that God loves us? It takes wisdom to answer these questions, but if you will sincerely seek the answers, you will discover true love in this life... and the next.
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