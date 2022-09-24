Religious Authority Ruling Civil Kingdoms

The woman is a church, and the woman is riding the beast. Therefore, we have a religious authority reigning over civil authorities (political bodies).
This power was working back in the time of Rome, but it wasn't yet in full power. That came later.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.