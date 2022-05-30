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Owen Shroyer Devasted! Zidkenu Cheers Him Up w/ Positive Ukulele Vibes & Hope of Christ's Kingdom!
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144 views • May 30, 2022
"I heard you on Infowars last night and really appreciated your message. It was a moment of levity and clarity that really resonated with me..." Reviews are in from Zidkenu's call-in with Owen Shroyer on INFOWARS Sunday Night Live 5/29/22. "I want everyone to start with something POSITIVE...because the Great Awakening Is happening!" Owen says... Z responds with Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds", "So Much Trouble" and "Babylon System". Owen ends up taking 17 calls from 16 states plus Canada with Zidkenu up fourth when Ed from Kentucky suddenly drops out leaving Owen miserable, Sid flies the canoe to the rescue. [watch at 5:25 : Please watch "Rescue the Planet" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OxkrOuZYoiqF/ ] Other great callers are included for message context. "I'd like to thank my Heavenly Father for an amazing Armageddon!" Share, like and subscribe at your own risk...
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
Fair Use Copywrite for non-profit public education purposes only.
Close your eyes for a moment to the scenes of misery and woe, degradation and sorrow that yet prevail on account of sin, and picture before your mental vision the glory of the perfect earth. Not a stain of sin mars the harmony and peace of a perfect society; not a bitter thought, not an unkind look or word; love, welling up from every heart, meets a kindred response in every other heart, and benevolence marks every act. There sickness shall be no more; not an ache nor a pain, nor any evidence of decay--not even the fear of such things. Think of all the pictures of comparative health and beauty of human form and feature that you have ever seen, and know that perfect humanity will be of still surpassing loveliness. The inward purity and mental and moral perfection will stamp and glorify every radiant countenance. Such will earth's society be; and weeping bereaved ones will have their tears all wiped away, when thus they realize the resurrection work complete. Rev. 21:4
CT Russell http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp#vol1
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu
https://odysee.com/@Zidkenu:f
https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu/
https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe
Fair Use Copywrite for non-profit public education purposes only.
Close your eyes for a moment to the scenes of misery and woe, degradation and sorrow that yet prevail on account of sin, and picture before your mental vision the glory of the perfect earth. Not a stain of sin mars the harmony and peace of a perfect society; not a bitter thought, not an unkind look or word; love, welling up from every heart, meets a kindred response in every other heart, and benevolence marks every act. There sickness shall be no more; not an ache nor a pain, nor any evidence of decay--not even the fear of such things. Think of all the pictures of comparative health and beauty of human form and feature that you have ever seen, and know that perfect humanity will be of still surpassing loveliness. The inward purity and mental and moral perfection will stamp and glorify every radiant countenance. Such will earth's society be; and weeping bereaved ones will have their tears all wiped away, when thus they realize the resurrection work complete. Rev. 21:4
CT Russell http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp#vol1
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