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Victure AC940 4K/60FPS WiFi Action Camera - Full Review | Setup | Samples | Awesome EIS For A Budget Camera!
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20 views • October 03, 2021
Today we are taking a look at a brand new budget action camera from victure. A special thank you to victure for sending this out for my unbiased review. This is the ac960 and it can record in up to 4K at 60 frames per second and has electronic image stabilization. This camera also houses a front facing screen and is waterproof with no case up to 5 meters - or about 16ft. Stay tuned to the end of this video for my thoughts and also something about this that completely blew me away.
0:00 - Intro
0:49 - Overview & Unboxing
5:09 - How To Use & Setup
13:44 - 4K Video Samples w/Included External Mic
15:06 - 20MP Photo Samples
17:42 - 4K Video Samples w/Internal Audio or Music
27:23 - Conclusion & Thoughts
Buy the Victure AC960:
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B0999KL9R8/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glt_fabc_X12AP8459YDGW0260W59
#victure #actioncamera #bestbudgetactioncamera
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Check out our website:
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Check out our official merch stores:
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Twitter:
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0:00 - Intro
0:49 - Overview & Unboxing
5:09 - How To Use & Setup
13:44 - 4K Video Samples w/Included External Mic
15:06 - 20MP Photo Samples
17:42 - 4K Video Samples w/Internal Audio or Music
27:23 - Conclusion & Thoughts
Buy the Victure AC960:
https://smile.amazon.com/dp/B0999KL9R8/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glt_fabc_X12AP8459YDGW0260W59
#victure #actioncamera #bestbudgetactioncamera
https://linktr.ee/parksntech
Check out our website:
https://parksntech.com/
If you love me, buy me a beer!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/parksntech
Rogue Energy Drinks
For all your energy needs!
10% off coupon code: PARKSNTECH
https://www.rogueenergy.com/?rfsn=5677371.d7fb11&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=5677371.d7fb11
Other Video Channels - Please Subscribe!
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ParksNTech:c?r=95KADff9ZH3Zb4JvjzrgjisEW9BzWhdP
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/parksntech
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tDWC55bAPqHa/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-619415
Check out our official merch stores:
https://teespring.com/stores/parksntech
https://www.zazzle.com/store/parks_n_tech
Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/parks_tech
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/parks_n_tech_official
Get 2 FREE Months Of Stadia Pro:
Use my link for a 1 month free trial plus an extra free month, terms apply https://stadia.com/link/ParksNTe_uSWGA
My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!
https://www.musicbed.com/invite/w4BYb
Amazon Profile Link - Vine Voice Member:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AHVYJTCVY4KGNT4XARQBSJNQMWVQ
Here's a referral code to get a $20 credit when you join Google Fi! Redeem it at https://g.co/fi/r/7VAD94
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