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Victure AC940 4K/60FPS WiFi Action Camera - Full Review | Setup | Samples | Awesome EIS For A Budget Camera!
Parks N' Tech
Parks N' Tech
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20 views • October 03, 2021
Today we are taking a look at a brand new budget action camera from victure. A special thank you to victure for sending this out for my unbiased review. This is the ac960 and it can record in up to 4K at 60 frames per second and has electronic image stabilization. This camera also houses a front facing screen and is waterproof with no case up to 5 meters - or about 16ft. Stay tuned to the end of this video for my thoughts and also something about this that completely blew me away.

0:00 - Intro
0:49 - Overview & Unboxing
5:09 - How To Use & Setup
13:44 - 4K Video Samples w/Included External Mic
15:06 - 20MP Photo Samples
17:42 - 4K Video Samples w/Internal Audio or Music
27:23 - Conclusion & Thoughts

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#victure #actioncamera #bestbudgetactioncamera

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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