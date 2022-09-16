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PRESENCE OF GRAPHENE-BASED CARBON NANOTUBES IN PFIZER "VACCINE" (LAQUINTACOLUMNA)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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139 views • September 16, 2022

(world orders review)

================

PRESENCE of GRAPHENE-based CARBON NANOTUBES in Pfizer "vaccine"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/NZn2sytipT83/

================

https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/Presence-of-graphene-based-carbon-nanotubes-in-Pfizer-vaccine.:1


🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - Summary of La Quinta Columna. Programme 390. Graphene oxide is being inoculated into covid "vaccines" to control the population and neuromodulate it.

▪️Analysis of a Pfizer vial:

https://rumble.com/v1kbzy5-presence-of-graphene-based-carbon-nanotubes-in-pfizer-vaccine.html

▪️Recommended video to watch:

https://rumble.com/v18ixdz--english-the-neuroscientist-rafael-yuste-ideologue-of-the-brain-transhumani.html

▪️Look into the Microscope channel on Telegram:

https://t.me/miraalmicroscopio

🗳 Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/


@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/ The toxicity of the nano-material that goes into the vaccines is described in the scientific literature, with at least 67 articles on the subject attach to the final report by Dr. Pablo Campra.

@ https://docdro.id/pXTuYrO

"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/

There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VACCINATED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/

MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING)

HUMAN BEINGS are possibly in DANGER of EXTINCTION !

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/

'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !

#THE PUSH FOR 'HUMAN EXTINCTION' (Of the Many, But Not For The Few)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/

GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE" (Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)

(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/

Prof. Campra GRAPHENE (LQC) Report: [ENG

https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:[ES] https://docdro.id/PXcBfeQ

FINDING of GRAPHENE Oxide in COVID 'Vaccines'

(LQC / Dr. Pablo Campra) [SPECIAL REPORT]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JpPe8pIrXTKu/

Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf

Prof. Campra DNA CRYSTALS NANOTECHNOLOGY IN COVID19 VACCINES

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf


👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer


Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/


Keywords
biblepropagandagenocidecriminalsnwoagenda 21sheddingmandatesfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesmorgellonsnano techbio warfarecovid hoaxmrnahydrogelquantum dotsvaccine passportsspike proteinsgraphene oxide
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