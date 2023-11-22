Create New Account
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 133 - There's always reason to be Thankful
Given that this is Thanksgiving week in the US, we thought it would be appropriate to take a break from the doom and gloom that is surrounding the world and talk about hope and those things for which we could be giving thanks. After all, there are still good people in this world, people that are standing up and speaking out to stop the tyranny. And as dark as it looks, there is still hope.

Along that line, we will be inviting a friend of the podcast back to chat with us a bit. Bethan Nodwell from Canada will be joining us at the start of the show to tell us a little about a Canadian/US tour where she and Christine Anderson (a conservative member of the European Parliament) will be starting in Vancouver, BC this Friday.
Make sure you join us early so you don't miss Bethan and what she has to tell us about their tour. As always, we will be starting at 9am (EST) sharp. If you are in the area, please join us live at John Williams European Pastry Shop or online on Facebook, Twitch or Rumble.
hopenevergiveupthanksgiving

