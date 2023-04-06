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San Francisco in Shambles as Tech Executive Murdered on the Street @TuckerCarlson: "On Tuesday morning, the Founder of the payments program, Cash App, Bob Lee, was stabbed to death, apparently on the street! Police still don't know who did it."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1643778702298456064