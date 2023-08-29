Create New Account
Ep 3150b - [BO] Coming Into Focus, Election Rigging Door Opened, War Like Posture Activated, Trap Set
Published 16 hours ago

X22 REPORT Ep 3150b - Political/GeoPolitical News August 28, 2023

[BO] Coming Into Focus, Election Rigging Door Opened, War Like Posture Activated, Trap Set


[BO] is now coming into focus. Biden is on his way out and the new candidate is going to take his place and all eyes will be on Obama. The election rigging door has been opened. Trump will have the country watching him as he proves election fraud. War like posture has been activated, the trap has been set and the patriots are bringing the [DS] exactly where they want them. Justice will be served


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

