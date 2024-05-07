Create New Account
312 WORKSHOP DE BUSCADORES DE CONHECIMENTO FUNDAÇÃO KESHE BRASIL OFICIAL - TRADUÇÃO SIMULTÂNEA
KFTV Brasil
Published Yesterday

Conheça a Nova Ciência e Tecnologia do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear, Mehran Tavakoli Keshe. Conheça a profundidade do conhecimento, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe. Saiba mais!


Grupo Oficial da Fundação Keshe Brasil no Telegram:

Keshe Brasil Knowledge Team

https://t.me/keshe_brasil


Grupo de Zoom do Brasil:

Keshe Brasil

https://bit.ly/grupo-keshe-brasil


Site da Fundação Keshe Brasil

https://keshebrasil.com/


Site Fundação Keshe

https://keshe.foundation/


Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe

https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI


Grupo Telegram

Keshe One World Family

https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial


Wiki Fundação Keshe

https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês


Perfil Instagram

@keshebrasil

https://www.instagram.com/keshebrasil/


Página Facebook

@KesheBrasilTecnologiaDoPlasma

https://www.facebook.com/KesheBrasilTecnologiaDoPlasma/


Grupo Facebook

Keshe Portuguese Foundation

https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT

scienceplasmakeshe

