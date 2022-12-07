Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARRIOR UPDATE WITH SCOTT RITTER - Episode 12 - West Planned Ukraine War + Battlefield Update
66 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now


https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Garland Nixon

@garlandnixon


WARRIOR UPDATE WITH SCOTT RITTER - Episode 12 - West Planned Ukraine War + Battlefield Update
https://www.rokfin.com/garlandnixon
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/garlandnh
paypal - [email protected]
https://www.patreon.com/garlandnixon
cashapp - $dcradioman
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5nK1BIadhY

URLlbry://@garlandnixon#1/warrior-update-with-scott-ritter-5#a
Claim IDae98d2b78a36e779ffeff8c024fce9ac89c036a4
309.8 MB
Keywords
corruptionmoneywarukrainedeathssoldiersepisode 12woundedscott rittergarland nixonwarrior updatecomanderswest plannedbattlefield updategarlandnixon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket