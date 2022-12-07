https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Garland Nixon
@garlandnixon
WARRIOR UPDATE WITH SCOTT RITTER - Episode 12 - West Planned Ukraine War + Battlefield Update
https://www.rokfin.com/garlandnixon
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/garlandnh
paypal - [email protected]
https://www.patreon.com/garlandnixon
cashapp - $dcradioman
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5nK1BIadhY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.