Hamas media resources published footage of Palestinian formations using ground-to-air missiles from single-shot remote-controlled Mutabar-1 launchers of their own production.
Several questions immediately arise about the video. For example, the type of guidance that the product uses is unclear: it does not have a thermal or radar head, which is why it can be assumed that the missile is controlled by commands. Of the aerodynamic surfaces, Mutabar-1 seems to have only rudders in the tail.
But even such samples already indicate an increase in the combat capabilities of Palestinian groups, which previously only had MANPADS with a very limited range of use among their means of combating air targets.
Update:
The Palestinians are slowly pulling out new items from the Iranian military-industrial complex (and its derivatives) from the bins. We have already written about Mutabar-1 - the remote-controlled version turned out to be a newer version.
They just reported on the use of certain Mutabar-3 air defense systems, which fired at two Israeli F-16Is from a distance of 35 km. "Mutabar-3" is an improved version of the "Mutabar-1" MANPADS .
In addition, Badr-3 missiles have just launched strikes on Netivot : one missile is capable of carrying up to 350 kg of payload over a distance of up to 160 km .
