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The World God created ... Lessons from Nature for Whites
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69 views • August 27, 2020
Here we take a look at nature and what nature is actually like. What is the natural world like and how does it match up with the types of things that Christians believe?
How do whites, even white Christians, view the world and nature?
And what conclusions can we draw from observing and studying nature?
I also touch on the notion that the White man is anti-nature and that Whites and White Civilisation are a "problem".
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
How do whites, even white Christians, view the world and nature?
And what conclusions can we draw from observing and studying nature?
I also touch on the notion that the White man is anti-nature and that Whites and White Civilisation are a "problem".
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
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