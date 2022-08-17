WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 06APR22 - Tornado Moves Planes

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/K_wmK-LYQS0
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #167
Links to sources:
Tornado Moves Planes - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Udp1f...
Ground Collision - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlBNR...
Blue Angels - https://fb.watch/bIMaBYqSDz/
Plane Catches Fire - https://fb.watch/bQiRB36wQJ/
Power Bank Explodes - https://fb.watch/bQjQIqCLOc/
Landing Without Nose Gear - https://fb.watch/bQm6oxt6o7/
Helicopter Lifts Plane - https://fb.watch/bQm9mnMLqe/
Drifting - https://fb.watch/bQtz8yYq7O/
Plane In Wall - https://fb.watch/bQtBJVhVnc/
RC Plane - https://fb.watch/bQtL-odA9c/
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet
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