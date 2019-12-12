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Boats Run a Slightly Choppy Haulover Inlet
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14 views • December 12, 2019
Catching up on videos from the weeks of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run. In this video we see some very cool boats run a slightly rough Haulover Inlet. The turn around of the SAFE Boats 40 Apostle was a shocker as it is with out a doubt the most capable boat in these conditions (not the most comfortable tho), I guess they didn't want to get wet.
Boats in this Video:
00:06 Riviera Express
00:31 Yellowfin 39 with Quad Mercury 350's
USP Marine Tuning / https://uspmarinetuning.com/
00:49 Scout LXF
01:10 Boston Whaler 320 Outrage Cuddy Cabin
02:04 SAFE Boats Apostle 40 T-Top
02:22 Carolina Skiff 21
03:17 PWC Fail
03:55 Yamaha 242 Limited S
05:26 Chris Craft Launch 36
06:00 Sportsman Skiff
06:25 Sunseeker Manhattan 65
06:48 Sea Ray 400 SLX 400 OB
07:40 Deep Impact 36 Cuddy
07:57 Midnight Express 43 Open
08:15 Everglades 435CC
08:48 Nor-Tech Sport
08:58 Midnight Express 43 Open
09:21 MTI V-42
Looking to buy a boat? Get a Boat History Report here:
http://zipzappower.com/boat-history-report/
Merch:
https://teespring.com/stores/zipzappower
Watch & connect on other platforms:
http://zipzappower.com/
Support:
https://www.patreon.com/zipzappower
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https://paypal.me/zipzappower
NOTE: If you purchase anything on Amazon using this link, I will receive a commission from the Amazon Associates program. Start Here: https://amzn.to/2GLF3Wm
Media requests, stock footage, video licensing and other inquiries, please contact me at [email protected]
More Boating and Yachting News and Unlisted Videos at http://www.ZipZapPower.com
All Rights Reserved | Any unauthorized use of this video or screenshots of this video is prohibited by copyright law.
Boats in this Video:
00:06 Riviera Express
00:31 Yellowfin 39 with Quad Mercury 350's
USP Marine Tuning / https://uspmarinetuning.com/
00:49 Scout LXF
01:10 Boston Whaler 320 Outrage Cuddy Cabin
02:04 SAFE Boats Apostle 40 T-Top
02:22 Carolina Skiff 21
03:17 PWC Fail
03:55 Yamaha 242 Limited S
05:26 Chris Craft Launch 36
06:00 Sportsman Skiff
06:25 Sunseeker Manhattan 65
06:48 Sea Ray 400 SLX 400 OB
07:40 Deep Impact 36 Cuddy
07:57 Midnight Express 43 Open
08:15 Everglades 435CC
08:48 Nor-Tech Sport
08:58 Midnight Express 43 Open
09:21 MTI V-42
Looking to buy a boat? Get a Boat History Report here:
http://zipzappower.com/boat-history-report/
Merch:
https://teespring.com/stores/zipzappower
Watch & connect on other platforms:
http://zipzappower.com/
Support:
https://www.patreon.com/zipzappower
https://www.subscribestar.com/zipzappower
https://paypal.me/zipzappower
NOTE: If you purchase anything on Amazon using this link, I will receive a commission from the Amazon Associates program. Start Here: https://amzn.to/2GLF3Wm
Media requests, stock footage, video licensing and other inquiries, please contact me at [email protected]
More Boating and Yachting News and Unlisted Videos at http://www.ZipZapPower.com
All Rights Reserved | Any unauthorized use of this video or screenshots of this video is prohibited by copyright law.
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