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New World Order: Words of Our Enemy
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89 views • May 01, 2022
The New World Order is a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent that was hatched by Freemasons, Mayer Amschel Rothschild, Jacob Frank, and Adam Weishaupt more than 240 years-ago. The aim of these conspirators is to replace the Democratic self-government of independent nations with a global, Technocratic government that is managed by unelected bureaucrats. Combining monopoly capitalism and Communism under the same tent, the New World Order conspiracy relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence, on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice. It is a highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised.
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