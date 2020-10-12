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Science not Agenda! Sign THE GREAT BARRINGTON DECLARATION Along with Over 14,000 Scientists. NOW!
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106 views • October 12, 2020
Great Barrington Declaration - As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection. Read the entire declaration and sign at https://gbdeclaration.org/
This video consists of major excerpts from the original Del Bigtree Highwire presentation found at 1:57:00 of The Highwire Episode 184: https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-covid-defection-begins/ This is only one great section of a jam-packed two-hour episode!
This video consists of major excerpts from the original Del Bigtree Highwire presentation found at 1:57:00 of The Highwire Episode 184: https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-covid-defection-begins/ This is only one great section of a jam-packed two-hour episode!
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