© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jair Bolsonaro… Brazil *Will Not* Sign the WHO Pandemic Treaty. “National Sovereignty is Not Something To Be Handed Over To WHO or Other Entities
Follow
2
Share
Report
63 views • May 21, 2022
Jair Bolsonaro… Brazil *Will Not* Sign the WHO Pandemic Treaty. “National Sovereignty is Not Something To Be Handed Over To WHO or Other Entities And To Be Renounced Just To Join a Club of Seemingly Advanced Nations”…
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.