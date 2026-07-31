BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FIRESIDE CHATS WITH JMC – Clarity in Chaos
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
151 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • Today

FIRESIDE CHATS WITH JMC – Clarity in Chaos


Grab your cup of tea, glass of wine, or morning coffee—and join John Michael Chambers for candid, uninterrupted conversations. No guests. No interruptions. Just John, reflecting on the issues of the day with clarity and conviction.


Each month, JMC cuts through the noise and daily distractions to bring you clarity on the events unfolding around us—keeping you informed, empowered, hopeful, inspired, and connected.


Tune in tonight at 6 PM ET for the premiere episode.

Subscribe for free at JMC Broadcasting. Where we go one, we go all.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://jmcbroadcasting.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
where we go one we go alljmc broadcastingsubscribe for freefireside chats with jmcjohn michael chambers solomonthly candid conversationsno guests no interruptionsworld according to johnclarity on eventsmaking sense of timesinformed empowered hopefulturn down the noisebeverage of choicevaluable resources announcementsmonthly reflection broadcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

Garrison Vance
Supreme Court Approval Falls to Record Low, Gallup Poll Finds

Supreme Court Approval Falls to Record Low, Gallup Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Senate Leadership Crisis Emerges Over RNC-Defense Policy Dispute

Senate Leadership Crisis Emerges Over RNC-Defense Policy Dispute

Douglas Harrington
Iran Erects Billboard Threatening Trump Amid Ongoing Tensions

Iran Erects Billboard Threatening Trump Amid Ongoing Tensions

Garrison Vance
Unreleased Footage Shows Lindsey Graham Celebrating Start of Iran War

Unreleased Footage Shows Lindsey Graham Celebrating Start of Iran War

Garrison Vance
Drone warfare on the Black Sea: Ukraine&#8217;s escalating campaign against Russian energy

Drone warfare on the Black Sea: Ukraine’s escalating campaign against Russian energy

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy