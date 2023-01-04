THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWTUESDAY JANUARY 3, 2023

EPISODE - #3266 - 6PM





The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3266 6PM - HIGH DRAMA! McRINO Is About To Be Overthrown. Also, special guests Alicia Powe, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Pamela Christian talk with Pete Santilli. Share this episode far and wide!





HIGH DRAMA! McRINO Is About To Be Overthrown | EP 3266-6PM - https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/23436





📺 RUMBLE LIVE STREAM LINK: https://rumble.com/embed/v215epi/?pub=24ns9





SEE TODAY’s PETERSANTILLI.com ARTICLE: https://petersantilli.com/?p=6942





🔴🔴🔴CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit http://cardiomiracle.com and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.









👍 👍👍 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍👍👍





=============================================

VIDEO DESCRIPTION:

=============================================





LIVE STREAM: http://petelive.tv

PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/





FOLLOW US:

TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@petesantilli

TRUTH #SBN: https://truthsocial.com/tags/sbn

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli

LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support

FRANK SPEECH: https://frankspeech.com/shows/pete-santilli-show-tv

FRANK SOCIAL: https://www.franksocial.com/u/PeteSantilli

LINKS: http://petesantilli.mobi

_____________________________________





SUPPORT US:





PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/petesantilli

LOCALS: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support

MYPILLOW.COM: http://mypillow.com/pete (Use Promo Code PETE)





🔴🔴🔴CARDIO MIRACLE: Get 3 Free Scientific Reports That Just Might Save Your Life! Text CARDIO To: 844-837-9924 Visit http://cardiomiracle.com and use Promo Code PETE to save 15% & get free shipping when you subscribe.





🚨 PROTECT YOUR 401K FROM CRIPPLING INFLATION & GROWING DEBT. IF YOU HAVE $50K OR MORE IN RETIREMENT SAVINGS, CALL 855-614-1681 or visit http://goldco.com/pete TO RECEIVE A FREE IRS LOOPHOLE KIT & LEARN ABOUT HOW TO GET $10,000 (Or More) In Free Silver For Doing It!





#SBN #TRUTHSOCIAL #TRUTH #MCCARTHY #RINO #TOTC