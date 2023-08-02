HOW GUN CONTROL DESTROYED AUSTRALIA AND WHY GUN CONTROL IS THE WORST IDEA EVER

The #Australians were told that guns kill.The Australians believed it.





The Australians were told that their society would flourish without guns.

The Australians believed it.





The Australians #GAVEUP THEIR GUNS.





In less than 30 days after the gun grab #RAPES and #HOME #INVASIONS went up 800%. Now that the Australian #government is a full #dictatorship, The Australians have NO WAY to #defend themselves against their fully #armed #police forces bent on destroying them.





NEVER GIVE UP YOUR GUNS or you will pay dearly at the feet of your government.





