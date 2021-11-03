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Natalia Rabanales (Chile) y Derecho Constitucional a Libre Circulación
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80 views • November 03, 2021
La abogado Natalia Rabanales explica el carácter inconstitucional de la exigencia de un carnet para circular así como el uso obligatorio de mascarilla durante tiempos en que el país ya no se encuentra en estado de Excepción Constitucional. Video del canal El Bot Consciente, censurado en la plataforma ideológica de YouTube.
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