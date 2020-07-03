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AA-18 Zachary King Joins Us To Talk Satanic Covens And How Abortion Is A Satanic Sacrifice
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68 views • July 03, 2020
This week we speak with Zachary King. An average boy in an average American neighborhood, Zachary grew up in a Baptist home. He began practicing magick at 10 years old, joined a satanic coven at 13 years old, and had broken all 10 Commandments by 15 years old. From his teen years to adulthood he worked his way up to High Wizard in the coven and actively pushed satan’s agenda including ritualistic abortions and breaking up churches.
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Please check out the show, like, and share the links!
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▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
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