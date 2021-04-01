The End Game Is Here. Science And Technology Being Used Against Humanity. How To Fight It.

It has always been the devil's plan to use the knowledge of good and evil, to corrupt Gods creation. It is not a coincidence that we have been programmed to being used to volunteering our children's bodies in the name of health care and believing it in our best interest.



How can the devil both control and corrupt humanity in a way that God will see us just as He did humans in the days of Noah? The devil is working to bring about the end of humanity as we know it.. We must seek the leading of Gods Spirit to direct our paths as our souls are at stake.



Refuse Covid tests, Covid Vaccines and repent of wearing covid masks/cloth. Our lack of walking by faith continues to empower the devil to take all our freedoms away right under our noses. Everyone will end up selling their souls to the devil to the devil to maintain their financial status. Let's number our days with God so we leave as God would authorize us to. God Bless Us All.