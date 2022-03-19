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The Cures Act: Long-Calculated Plan to Mass Murder the American People
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295 views • March 19, 2022
Biotech analyst Karen Kingston joined Stew Peters on Friday to detail a nefarious law called the Cures Act, which has empowered a nationwide eugenics agenda by allocating tax payer funds to ‘research’ for mRNA, graphene, and other medicinal poisons for the ultimate goal of killing Americans.
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