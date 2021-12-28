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Bill Clinton In 1995 Apologizing For Over 4,000 Government-Sponsored Medical Experiments On Human Beings Without Their Knowledge... Sound Familiar?
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63 views • December 28, 2021
If you never thought your government would lie to you, listen to Bill Clinton in 1995 apologizing to the survivors and families of those who unknowingly were subjects of over 4,000 government-sponsored medical experiments
#MedicalTyranny
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#MedicalTyranny
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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