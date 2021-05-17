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Q+ TRUMP, LIN WOOD, DREW MCKISSICK & THE SCGOP RACE! WHAT HAPPENED? WHAT'S NEXT? AND WHO NEEDS LUCK?
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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Previous Updates:



Q is Truth 100% Proof EPIC 3-Year Delta! Trump is Still President! Dan Scavino Comms! Military Court



https://rumble.com/vh4q35-q-is-truth-100-proof-epic-3-year-delta-trump-is-still-president-dan-scavino.html



Trump's June Return! New American Republic! No Income Tax! Insurrection FEMA Elections Gold Standard



https://rumble.com/vh1w11-trumps-june-return-new-american-republic-no-income-tax-insurrection-fema-el.html




Q: Suicide Weekend! Those Who Are The Loudest! Trump Drops Bomb on AZ Audit! MI NH GA WI PA NV Next!



https://rumble.com/vh03kf-q-suicide-weekend-those-who-are-the-loudest-trump-drops-bomb-on-az-audit-mi.html




Its Going To Be Biblical! Digital Soldiers Enlisted in God's Army! Overcomers & More Than Conquerors



https://rumble.com/vgzws7-its-going-to-be-biblical-digital-soldiers-enlisted-in-gods-army-overcomers-.html




Obama Biden Clinton to Face FIRING SQUAD Treasonous Pedos! Trump U.S. CORP Bankruptcy + New Republic


https://rumble.com/vgujod-obama-biden-clinton-to-face-firing-squad-treasonous-pedos-trump-u.s.-corp-b.html



Mike Lindell Shocking Surprise for Dominion! Q: A Week to Remember! Deep State Hussein HRC DC PANIC!



https://rumble.com/vgs5bp-mike-lindell-shocking-surprise-for-dominion-q-a-week-to-remember-deep-state.html




30,000 U.S. Vaccine Deaths! 115,000 Injured! Vax "Shedding" Super Spreading Depopulation Bioweapons!



https://rumble.com/vgqjal-30000-u.s.-vaccine-deaths-115000-injured-vax-shedding-super-spreading-depop.html



Q+ Trump [D] Party Death Spiral! Trump Caught Dem All! Military Intelligence SCIF WW Sting Operation



https://rumble.com/vgp5cj-q-trump-d-party-death-spiral-trump-caught-dem-all-military-intelligence-sci.html




Trump Drops Q Comms at New Site! Michigan NH AZ Audits!



https://rumble.com/vgn23x-trump-drops-q-comms-at-new-site-michigan-nh-az-audits-bring-the-rain-timest.html




Cabal Calls BLM Antifa to Fight AZ Audit! Q+ Trump: BQQM Week Ahead!



https://rumble.com/vginzf-cabal-calls-blm-antifa-to-fight-az-audit-q-trump-bqqm-week-ahead-nothing-ca.html




Trump Confirms Q 100% PROOF! Hussein to Hang for Treason BQQM Week! Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming!



https://rumble.com/vgem23-trump-confirms-q-100-proof-hussein-to-hang-for-treason-bqqm-week-nothing-ca.html




AZ Audit Adds 6 States! Q+ Trump Has Nuke Codes Controls Military! PA GA WI MI NH Next!



https://rumble.com/vgcgoj-az-audit-adds-6-states-q-trump-has-nuke-codes-controls-military-pa-ga-wi-mi.html




Q+ Trump: It's Time to Take Our Country Back! AZ Audits Nationwide! Dark to Light! Drain The [Swamp]



https://rumble.com/vgaezr-q-trump-its-time-to-take-our-country-back-az-audits-nationwide-dark-to-ligh.html




Q: April 27 Decode! il Donaldo Trumpo Tweets Timestamps Comms & BQQMS! AZ Audit Truth & Transparency



https://rumble.com/vg6s0x-q-april-27-decode-il-donaldo-trumpo-tweets-timestamps-comms-and-bqqms-az-au.html




Q: BIG BQQMS COMING! LIN WOOD, ILDONALDO TRUMP + DAN SCAVINO APRIL 26 DECODES! LEARN OUR COMMS



https://rumble.com/vg4tut-q-big-bqqms-coming-lin-wood-ildonaldo-trump-dan-scavino-april-26-decodes-le.html




Q+ Trump: China Joe Executed High Treason! 4 More BQQMS Coming! It's a Scripted Movie with Actors, Doubles and CGI



https://rumble.com/vg0jtn-q-trump-china-joe-executed-high-treason-4-more-bqqms-coming-scripted-movie-.html




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Keywords
trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonvaccinejoe bidenqwwg1wgabioweaponsq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdominiondigital soldiersmike lindellvaccine sheddingthe great resetlin woodchristian patriot news
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