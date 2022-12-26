The science of Intention with Dr Cindy Reed Ph.D: studying broadcasting intention & mental health

#intention #manifesting #healingScience has now proved the power of intention, so get manifesting folks!

looking at the power of intention over matter and our realities with Dr Reed.





Dr Cindy Reed, Ph.D. in Energy Medicine and successfully conducted the first human study using Dr. Tiller’s technology for broadcasting intention focused on mental health. She is currently Director of Research for The Tiller Foundation.





For information on Dr Reed and Dr Tillers work go to:

https://tillerfoundation.org





To purchase my recorded Art of Intention online course based on the groundbreaking work of Dr Tiller and to earn how to couple to a higher level of reality go to:

https://www.sarita-sol.com/the-art-of-intention-advanced-recorded-workshop





In 2015 Dr William A Tiller, professor emeritus, Stanford University, founded The Tiller Foundation to carry forward the decades of his work on Intention Science. Today the Foundation honors his remarkable legacy empowered by his overall intention to help make this world a better place for all.





