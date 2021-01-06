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Google Union, Facebook Looms Large, Biden to Be Soft on China: Breaking On The Daily #46
KelKidman
KelKidman
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49 views • January 06, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/X6bmM
https://archive.vn/iWLYA
https://archive.vn/v7jT8
https://archive.vn/7gQu4
https://archive.vn/lCUwC
https://archive.vn/00LtC

Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:12 Google employees unionize for activism
5:59 Kamala Harris ganks an MLK story
11:20 Facebook censors conservatives in nonsensical fashion
20:20 Loeffler will oppose electoral college certification
23:58 China opens up relations to Beijing Biden
25:17 Outro


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#BigTech #Censorship #BeijingBiden



For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
censorshipyoutubenewspoliticsfacebookrantconservativebig techgooglechinabidenmediagopcommentaryunionlibertarianccpalphabetbeijingbreaking on the daily
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