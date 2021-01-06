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Google Union, Facebook Looms Large, Biden to Be Soft on China: Breaking On The Daily #46
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49 views • January 06, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/X6bmM
https://archive.vn/iWLYA
https://archive.vn/v7jT8
https://archive.vn/7gQu4
https://archive.vn/lCUwC
https://archive.vn/00LtC
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:12 Google employees unionize for activism
5:59 Kamala Harris ganks an MLK story
11:20 Facebook censors conservatives in nonsensical fashion
20:20 Loeffler will oppose electoral college certification
23:58 China opens up relations to Beijing Biden
25:17 Outro
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#BigTech #Censorship #BeijingBiden
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/X6bmM
https://archive.vn/iWLYA
https://archive.vn/v7jT8
https://archive.vn/7gQu4
https://archive.vn/lCUwC
https://archive.vn/00LtC
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:12 Google employees unionize for activism
5:59 Kamala Harris ganks an MLK story
11:20 Facebook censors conservatives in nonsensical fashion
20:20 Loeffler will oppose electoral college certification
23:58 China opens up relations to Beijing Biden
25:17 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#BigTech #Censorship #BeijingBiden
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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