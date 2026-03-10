HOW COULD THIS BE JUST A COINCIDENCE⁉️ [I AM THE WORLD TRADE CENTER]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something is up with YouTube to where they are now allowing videos to surface that were blocked or shadow banned for the last 10 years. Major shift is coming.
I Am The World Trade Center: September
https://www.reddit.com/r/todayilearned/comments/1r5c981/til_that_three_months_before_911_a_band_called_i/
Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/0-6hsw1eNzE and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpD9aO-61_4&list=RDtpD9aO-61_4&start_radio=1
Special thanks to 123APPS