A smart bomb FAB, hit hard on the object and blew up a building in Guevo occupied by Ukrainian troops in Kursk region, which is under relentless fire, as the Russian Armed Forces advance to retake several villages in the region in one day. On February 26, 2025, Russian sources shared information about the attack on Guevo, the 177th Separate Guards Marine Regiment including UAV operators, revealed an accumulation of enemy troops at the former refinery. The Russian Marines received information that a group of units, including Ukrainian UAV operators, was trying to establish a base there! Together with the Russian Aerospace Forces, part of the building was razed to the ground by a heavy FAB. Thick smoke then rose, covering the dead Kiev soldiers or foreign mercenaries, adding to the list of losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by February 26, amounting to more than 63,595 soldiers since the start of hostilities in Kursk!

On the same day, another in Guevo, the days of Ukrainian troops along with the military equipment they brought to the border, continued to be shadowed by Russian drones. Guevo is a settlement close to and directly adjacent to Sumy region of Ukraine, that is why Russian UAV operators from the reconnaissance company of the 177th separate guards marines regiment, without blinking an eye, continue to monitor their movements amid the deterioration of Ukrainian rear logistics. Thus, the UAV team of the 106th airborne division from Tula, using FPV and fiber-optic FPV, destroyed camouflaged artillery positions and tank, which were trying to break through Russian positions. Explosions or fires of Ukrainian equipment in the settlement continued to occur even though it was covered in snow.

A few days ago, FAB-3000 with UMPK hit the positions of Ukrainian troops in the forest area bordering the settlement of Guevo. The footage of February 23 documents the object of a powerful explosion of a glide bomb, diving among the trees, a temporary enemy hideout, where Russian units of the 810th Marine Brigade have now positioned themselves near the northern outskirts of Guevo. The terrible thing about what Zelensky's Armed Forces continue to face, shows that there is no connection between success and any mystical agreements regarding the Kursk region.

