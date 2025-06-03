🐕⚒️👁️⃤

Here I am.

I’m not here to argue.

Not here for clout.

Not here to debate truth with people who only want comfort.

I'm speaking for the ones who remember.

For the ones who feel something ain't right —

even if they can’t name it.

You wanna know the truth?

Don’t hate me for it.

Because my research... my understanding...

it’s not recycled. It’s not mainstream.

It’s raw. It’s been earned. It’s mine.





When I speak I don’t speak for attention.

I speak to remind.

I speak because somebody out there is ready to wake the f*** up.





Source: https://x.com/MatrixMischief/status/1928915517911220228





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9w1zfd [thanks to https://ifunny.co/tags/frequencies and https://imgflip.com/i/1zz06n 🖼]