Israel 'Intentionally' Killed 7 Foreign Aid Workers in Gaza

Israel 'intentionally' killed foreign aid workers in GazaThe UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories says the Israeli military has “intentionally killed” aid workers of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the Gaza Strip.

The names and faces of the World Central Kitchen volunteers murdered by the Israeli occupation yesterday in the Gaza Strip were shown. There were 7, 4 from the WCK Relief Team and 3 WCK Security from the Relief Team. They were travelling in 3 separate cars, every car was marked with the logo of the WCK, the targeting was totally intentional.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/04/03/722978/Palestine-Israeli-strike-WCK-aid-convoy-Gaza-UN-expert-Francesca-Albanese-deliberate-attack

The details of the Israeli massacre against the volunteers of World Central Kitchen are coming to light:

- the Israeli occupation hit with a missile from a drone the first car, then when the second car that was half a mile away came to rescue their colleagues and when the wounded were transferred, the Israeli occupation hit the second car, then they waited for the third car to approach to help, and stroke again with a third missile.

Absolute monsters, anyone making excuses for them is guilty of supporting a genocide.






