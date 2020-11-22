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Data Analysts: Stolen votes confirmed by voters themselves
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32 views • November 22, 2020
Claims of voter and election fraud are being dismissed by the mainstream media and Democrats, but data analysts are saying otherwise. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has more from Washington.
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