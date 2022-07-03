Bad News From Sweden. Part 6

https://samnytt.se/svenska-polisens-sluta-skjut-kampanj-hanas-utomlands/ Swedish police's "Stop shooting" campaign mocked abroad.

The so-called "image of Sweden" takes another hit when Australian SBS News investigates how Sweden has been transformed into "Europe's gun violence capital".

Dateline is an Australian news program, which largely focuses on international events, often in developing countries and war-torn areas. A half-hour episode now shows Sweden's decline from role model to "Europe's unlikely gun violence capital".

An anonymous gangster bursts out laughing when the reporter highlights the police's "Stop Shooting" campaign, which includes offering gang members pizza and relocation assistance and accommodation to change their environment. "Do you mean the snitch campaign?" he asks sarcastically, explaining that interest in quitting is non-existent.

- 'We're not beggars, the police can go to hell,' he says.

"Epicentre of gun violence in Europe"

"Drugs, money and power" is what motivates the young man. He says he learned to shoot at the age of 13 and speaks with a shrug about the minimal consequences that await a young killer from the authorities.

On social media, the news channel notes that: "Sweden, once seen as a safe and progressive nation, is now the epicentre of gun violence in Europe".

"We aim for the head"

In recent years, body armour has become increasingly common in the gang world, which has only led to criminals becoming better shots, the man explains. "It doesn't help a bit, we aim for the head," he says, showing how he handles the weapon.