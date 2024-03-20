Without Extensive Narrative Manipulation, None Of This Would Be Consented To (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Caitlin Johnstone at:-
https://youtu.be/VtH7GXHRt38?si=Ty-YPM9gFqhWWnWC 20 Mar 2024 JOHNSTONE radio"Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that bombing Gaza into rubble is a reasonable response to a single Hamas attack."
Reading by Tim Foley.
