Without Extensive Narrative Manipulation, None Of This Would Be Consented To (mirrored)
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Caitlin Johnstone at:-

https://youtu.be/VtH7GXHRt38?si=Ty-YPM9gFqhWWnWC 20 Mar 2024  JOHNSTONE radio"Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that bombing Gaza into rubble is a reasonable response to a single Hamas attack."
Reading by Tim Foley.
