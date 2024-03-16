Everything You Need to Know About January 6th | A Tucker Carlson Compilation

Everything You Need to Know About January 6th | Tucker Carlson Network - a Compilation
Air date March 16, 2024 #TuckerCarlson #januarysixth #highlights
Watch all the featured videos and more here: https://bit.ly/3GQW27K
Timestamps:
00:00 Security camera footage
04:23 Tucker reacts to FBI director testifying
06:10 Request for National Guard denied
12:38 Trump aide sentenced
21:22 FBI agents hidden in the crowd
31:40 "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley
#TuckerCarlson #januarysixth #highlights #capitol #viralmoments #everythingyouneedtoknow #DonaldTrump #debate #news #politics #QAnonShaman #highlightreel #montage #compilation #TCN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.