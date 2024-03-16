Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Everything You Need to Know About January 6th | A Tucker Carlson Compilation
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
Shop now
82 views
Published 15 hours ago

Everything You Need to Know About January 6th | Tucker Carlson Network - a Compilation


Air date March 16, 2024 #TuckerCarlson #januarysixth #highlights




Watch all the featured videos and more here: https://bit.ly/3GQW27K




Timestamps:


00:00 Security camera footage


04:23 Tucker reacts to FBI director testifying


06:10 Request for National Guard denied


12:38 Trump aide sentenced


21:22 FBI agents hidden in the crowd


31:40 "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley




#TuckerCarlson #januarysixth #highlights #capitol #viralmoments #everythingyouneedtoknow #DonaldTrump #debate #news #politics #QAnonShaman #highlightreel #montage #compilation #TCN

Keywords
tucker carlsonjanuary 6tucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensored

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket