4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】The threats and intimidations that the CCP has made to our fellow fighters are all in vain. The CCP will perish for sure! Even in the absence of Miles Guo, members of the New Federal State of China have proven to the world through various activities that the Chinese people are not divided and that the CCP is the fundamental reason for the lack of unity among the Chinese people!

#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/19/2023【419事件六周年】中共对战友们所做的一切威胁恐吓都是徒劳的，中共必将灭亡！即便文贵先生不在我们身边，新中国联邦人通过各项活动，向世人证明了中国人不是一盘散沙，中共才是中国人不团结的根本原因！

#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



