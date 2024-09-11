They're Protecting America's Dirty Secret

Human Trafficking: This Goes All The Way To The Top

* The U.S. gubment is the largest human/child trafficking organization in the world.

* Federal and state officers are raiding local police departments that uncover major trafficking operations.

* Are they trying to silence investigators who are on their trail?





Redacted News (10 September 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5egdr9-he-was-about-to-expose-them-all-and-they-raided-his-home-redacted-news.html

https://youtu.be/paFBaqf-ujY