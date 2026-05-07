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4yrs ago May2022 Shanghai China Obedient Bored Sheep Real Raw Footage NOT Media Covid Fear Porn LIES
Shanghainese @ Shanghai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZNsueTlVeU
A real shot of the outdoor road conditions in Shanghai, the supermarket entrance is crowded with people, and the people are still rushing to buy food