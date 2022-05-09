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DEAD WOMAN FOUND MELTED IN COUNCH (PARENTS NEEDS LOCKING UP)
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74 views • May 09, 2022
A woman with special needs was found dead inside a Louisiana home and was essentially “melted” into her couch. Her parents are now facing life in prison. The woman was found covered in feces, urine and maggots. Those are just a few of the disturbing details behind the gruesome discovery.
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