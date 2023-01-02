Quo Vadis





Jan 1, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 31, 2022.





Dear children, the righteous contemplate the Face of God.





Those who do the Will of God will never be despised.





Pray.





The Great Ship will encounter a great hindrance and the pain will be great for My poor children.





Do not turn away from the truth.





Be faithful to Jesus.





Do not retreat.





Whatever happens, do not stray from the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





The lessons of the past will conduct you along the path of holiness.





Do not forget: the Presence of My Jesus in the Eucharist is a non-negotiable truth.





The great war will come and the truth will be your weapon of defence. Onward without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the seer to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.





To this day, this extraordinary phenomena happens at that place without anyone knowing the date for it to end, not even Pedro Regis.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcCYpFvyrfo



