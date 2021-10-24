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There Is A Special Place In Hell For The 3 Brevard School Board Members Who Tied A Mask Around The Head With Nylon Rope On A 7yr Old Down's Syndrome Child For 6 Months
Pain Coming
Pain Coming
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There Is A Special Place In Hell For The 3 Brevard School Board Members Who Tied A Mask Around The Head With Nylon Rope On A 7yr Old Down's Syndrome Child For 6 Months

State Representative Randy Fine (R-Florida) shared the alleged story from his district earlier in the week while blasting mask mandates being enforced.

According to Fine, the girl, whom he identified by name, had a mask tied around her face by teachers, and her parents were never contacted. She is also non-verbal.

“When her father saw her get off the school bus she was wearing a mask and it was tied around her head with nylon rope. The mask was full of saliva, the girl couldn’t breathe. Father is furious,” Fine said, going on to claim the father spoke to the school only to be told the same thing had been happening for weeks, and this was just the first time they forgot to remove the mask before sending the student home.

“There is a special place in hell” for those who forcibly masked the girl, Fine added.

The father has since set up a crowdfunding campaign and said he intends to sue the school district. Fine spoke to DeSantis about the situation this week. He said the governor had been motivated by Steel’s story to also seek criminal action against “school board members who refuse to follow the law.”

#ChildAbuse #DownSyndrome #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #MaskMandates #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #MasksDontWork #SchoolIndoctrination

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educationchild abusecrimes against humanityindoctrinationmedical tyrannyhomeschooldown syndromecoronaviruscovidplandemicsave the childrenscamdemicmask mandatesdo not comply
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