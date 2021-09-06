ABUSE OF POWER | VOL. I: RED CARPET [Mouthy Buddha]July 6, 2021Are Britain’s rich and powerful involved in Satanic ritual abuse, child sex trafficking, and even human sacrifice? Written and narrated by Adam Riva and edited by filmmaker Mouthy Buddha, ABUSE OF POWER investigates Satanism at the highest levels of English government, finance, and entertainment.TRANSCRIPT & SOURCESA 40-year-old Englishman named Michael Roberts grabbed the world’s attention when he stepped forward on January 19, 2013 claiming to be a survivor of a Satanic pedophile network that was attended by rich and powerful British acolytes. Roberts claims he was abused beginning at age 2 and ending around age 13 and consisted mainly of him being drugged and raped at Satanic ceremonies. These ceremonies, Roberts claims, were organized by his stepfather, Michael Horgan who would join the others in raping his son.Michael Horgan, who used the pseudonym Shaun O’Donnell, became known as the High Priest of Satan. Horgan brought his own stepson to the Satanic rituals he organized.According to Mirror, Horgan also hung his stepson and an even younger female victim “on hooks.”According to Roberts, rich and famous individuals, such as actors and politicians, participated in the ceremonies. One of the people that Horgan allowed to rape his stepson was Member of Parliament Cyril Smith. After getting into politics in 1945 at only 17 years old, Smith would go on to spend his entire life as a career politician. He was elected mayor of Rochdale in 1966, elected to Parliament in 1972, and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1988.According to Mirror,“Now studying for a counselling ­qualification, Michael fought back tears as he recalled: “I was frightened of him because of his size. But by then I was getting abused by so many people I’d just got used to it.”At these ceremonies, Satanists would tie the children naked and blindfolded to a cross on a black altar where they would be drugged and raped. The children were also forced to perform sex acts on each other while the adults would film it.Three months prior to Roberts stepping forward, a woman named Karin Ward self-published an autobiography detailing sexual abuse she endured at the hands of a cigar-smoking television celebrity she referred to as “JS.”It was clear that Ward was referring to Jimmy Savile, beloved by millions from his career as a radio and television host on the BBC. Beginning in the 1960s, Savile began a 40-year pedophilia spree that was not exposed to the world until after his death in October of 2011, just one year before Karin Ward stepped forward as one of his victims. Ward claimed that the abuse was widespread, and accusations were ignored.“There must be hundreds, if not thousands who have never spoken. I hope they will gain courage from the fact that I have survived.”The total number of Savile’s victims is likely higher than 500 girls and boys, according to the Guardian, and a report commissioned by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children discovered credible evidence demonstrating that Savile also raped adults at Leeds General Infirmary and had sex with dead bodies. He even bragged to hospital staff that he made jewelry out of a glass eyeball he stole from a corpse.The Washington Post reported,“As shocking as the findings are, even more shocking is the fact that Savile got away with it for so long. That realization has “shaken our country to the core,” U.K. Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Thursday. For decades, while Savile hosted show after show and glad-handed, the abuse went on. Numerous columns have asked: How? How did no one know? Why wasn’t he stopped?”As the Telegraph reported, at least 100 employees of the BBC knew about Savile’s open secret.“Famous faces at the corporation, including Dame Esther Rantzen, Sir Terry Wogan, Louis Theroux, Mike Read and Nicky Campbell, were among 117 BBC staff who were said to have been aware of rumours about Savile’s sexual conduct.”Rumors of Savile’s abuses were not contained to only the BBC. As far back as 1978, Johnny Rotten of the Sex Pistols attempted to draw attention to Jimmy Savile in a radio interview.“Jimmy Savile is a hypocrite. I bet he’s into all kinds of seediness that we all know about but we’re not allowed to talk about. I know some rumors. I bet none of this will be allowed out.”Four years after Savile’s death, Rotten was interviewed by Pier